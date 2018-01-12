Team Luke merges with other brain injury org to increase outreach

As a way to increase its reach across the country the Team Luke foundation and an Austin-Based non-profit, Hope4Minds, will form an alliance to create what will be known as Team Luke Hope For Minds.

The purpose of the expansion is to both provide and increase support groups, financial assistance and educate communities about brain injury prevention, according to a TLHM news release. This merger has come about because of the shared goal both foundations have in regards to helping families who have to suffer through traumatic brain injuries.

Hope4Minds is an organization that was formed in 2012 when a community banded together after an 11-year-old boy named JD almost drowned in his family's spa. The family received lots of financial support and decided to create H4M to help others with similar hardships.

Team Luke is an organization formed in 2017 following a golf cart crash Luke Siegel was in during July 2015 that left him with a traumatic brain injury and chest trauma. That organization also started up to help families with costs, advocacy and support.

“Now we will have one mission,” Tim Siegel said in the release. “The missions were very similar and complemented each other well, down to the same key words. So, we both, from day one, have had the same goals.”

More about TLHM can be found on its website at www.teamlukehopeforminds.org.

