A chill in the weekend forecast.

Another cold front overnight means another chilly day for the South Plains. Afternoon high temps will stay in the 40s for all of the region, even with sunny skies.

At least the winds will not be an issue, they should remain in the 10-20 mph range on Saturday and again on Sunday.

Sunday's temps will vary from near 20 in Lubbock for the morning hours, to around the mid 50s in the afternoon. It will be sunny and likely the last mild afternoon until late in the week.

By Monday afternoon another surge of arctic air will move south through all of Texas and return the chill to all of the state by early Tuesday. That front will be a dry one but afternoon highs will stay in the 40s on Monday, then fall to the 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The nighttime lows will stay in the teens Monday through Wednesday nights with some single digit lows possible in the northern south plains next week. It will looks dry through the weekend and next week.

