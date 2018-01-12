Hoop Madness scores: 1/12

Here is Pete with all of your local high school basketball scores and highlights:
GIRLS
Paducah 33
Jayton 45
Christ The King 24
Amherst 41
Trinity Christian JV 16
Southcrest Christian 50
Floydada 58
Crosbyton 35
Kingdom Prep 36
WF Notre Dame 43
Ascension 40
Plainview Christian 59
Lake View 16
Monterey 78
Coronado 34
Lubbock Cooper 82
Odessa Permian 25
Frenship 71
Abilene Cooper 52
Lubbock High 71
Sundown 38
Tahoka 36
Morton 41
Smyer 33
Seagraves 49
Plains 42
Borden County 42
Highland 29
Littlefield 20
Idalou 67
New Home 41
Wellman-Union 37
Whiteface 52
Cotton Center 25
Muleshoe 32
Roosevelt 51
Sudan 18
Farwell 47
Brownfield 48
Estacado 63
Wilson 6
Ropes 82
Whitharral 44
Petersburg 37
Post 45
Ralls 26
Guthrie 31
Spur 55
Dimmitt 13
Shallowater 64
Valley 57
Patton Springs 46 OT
Anton 44
Lorenzo 51
Midland Classical 56
Lubbock Christian 54
New Deal 32
Abernathy 47
Meadow 56
Southland 11
River Road 61
Tulia 51
Snyder 44
Abilene Wylie 76
Westbrook 44
Hermleigh 73
Slaton 49
Friona 37
Levelland 67
Lamesa 29
Sands 16
Klondike 23
Plainview 23
Canyon 60
Denver City 65
Seminole 44
Nazareth 90
Kress 11
SpringLake-Earth 33
Hart 34
BOYS
Kingdom Prep 41
WF Notre Dame 40
Paducah 46
Jayton 50
Christ The King 36
Amherst 61
Trinity Christian JV 40
Southcrest Christian 53
Ascension 56
Plainview Christian 84
Lake View 51
Monterey 68
Coronado 64
Lubbock Cooper 62
Odessa Permian 58
Frenship 29
Abilene Cooper 58
Lubbock High 46
Sundown 40
Tahoka 38
Morton 45
Smyer 50
Seagraves 54
Plains 50
Borden County 71
Highland 27
Littlefield 62
Idalou 59 F/OT
New Home 49
Wellman-Union 43
Whiteface 50
Cotton Center 29
Muleshoe 48
Roosevelt 47
Sudan 51
Farwell 78
Brownfield 65
Estacado 72
Wilson 18
Ropes 85
Whitharral 37
Petersburg 47
Post 79
Ralls 25
Dimmitt 47
Shallowater 74
Crosbyton 52
Floydada 92
Anton 64
Lorenzo 62
Midland Classical 40
Lubbock Christian 56
New Deal 30
Abernathy 41
Hale Center 48
Lockney 53
Meadow 88
Southland 25
Lazbuddie 41
Silverton 37
Snyder 76
Abilene Wylie 31
Westbrook 40
Hermleigh 37
Slaton 36
Friona 43
Levelland 65
Lamesa 42
Sands 50
Klondike 40
Plainview 68
Canyon 52
Denver City 31
Seminole 65
Grady 67
Dawson 30
Ira 53
Loraine 48
ALL Saints 74
Midland Trinity 66
Nazareth 85
Kress 8
Springlake-Earth 68
Hart 63
