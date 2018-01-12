Hoop Madness scores: 1/12 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness scores: 1/12

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Here is Pete with all of your local high school basketball scores and highlights: 

GIRLS

Paducah 33
Jayton 45

Christ The King 24
Amherst 41

Trinity Christian JV 16
Southcrest Christian 50

Floydada 58
Crosbyton 35

Kingdom Prep 36
WF Notre Dame 43

Ascension 40
Plainview Christian 59

Lake View 16
Monterey 78

Coronado 34
Lubbock Cooper 82
 
Odessa Permian 25
Frenship 71

Abilene Cooper 52
Lubbock High 71

Sundown 38
Tahoka 36

Morton 41
Smyer 33

Seagraves 49
Plains 42

Borden County 42
Highland 29

Littlefield 20
Idalou 67

New Home 41
Wellman-Union 37

Whiteface 52
Cotton Center 25

Muleshoe 32
Roosevelt 51

Sudan 18
Farwell 47

Brownfield 48
Estacado 63

Wilson 6
Ropes 82

Whitharral 44
Petersburg 37

Post 45
Ralls 26

Guthrie 31
Spur 55

Dimmitt 13
Shallowater 64

Valley 57
Patton Springs 46 OT

Anton 44
Lorenzo 51

Midland Classical 56
Lubbock Christian 54

New Deal 32
Abernathy 47

Meadow 56
Southland 11

River Road 61
Tulia 51

Snyder 44
Abilene Wylie 76

Westbrook 44
Hermleigh 73

Slaton 49
Friona 37

Levelland 67
Lamesa 29

Sands 16
Klondike 23

Plainview 23
Canyon 60

Denver City 65
Seminole 44

Nazareth 90
Kress 11

SpringLake-Earth 33
Hart 34

BOYS

Kingdom Prep 41
WF Notre Dame 40

Paducah 46
Jayton 50

Christ The King 36
Amherst 61

Trinity Christian JV 40
Southcrest Christian 53

Ascension 56
Plainview Christian 84

Lake View 51
Monterey 68

Coronado 64
Lubbock Cooper 62

Odessa Permian 58
Frenship 29

Abilene Cooper 58
Lubbock High 46

Sundown 40
Tahoka 38

Morton 45
Smyer 50

Seagraves 54
Plains 50

Borden County 71
Highland 27

Littlefield 62
Idalou 59 F/OT

New Home 49
Wellman-Union 43
 
Whiteface 50
Cotton Center 29

Muleshoe 48
Roosevelt 47

Sudan 51
Farwell 78

Brownfield 65
Estacado 72

Wilson 18
Ropes 85

Whitharral 37
Petersburg 47

Post 79
Ralls 25

Dimmitt 47
Shallowater 74

Crosbyton 52
Floydada 92

Anton 64
Lorenzo 62

Midland Classical 40
Lubbock Christian 56

New Deal 30
Abernathy 41

Hale Center  48
Lockney 53

Meadow 88
Southland 25

Lazbuddie 41
Silverton 37

Snyder 76
Abilene Wylie 31

Westbrook 40
Hermleigh 37

Slaton 36
Friona 43

Levelland 65
Lamesa 42

Sands 50
Klondike 40

Plainview 68
Canyon 52

Denver City 31
Seminole 65

Grady 67
Dawson 30

Ira 53
Loraine 48

ALL Saints 74
Midland Trinity 66

Nazareth 85
Kress 8

Springlake-Earth 68
Hart 63

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

