Hoop Madness scores: 1/12

Here is Pete with all of your local high school basketball scores and highlights:

GIRLS

Paducah 33

Jayton 45

Christ The King 24

Amherst 41

Trinity Christian JV 16

Southcrest Christian 50

Floydada 58

Crosbyton 35

Kingdom Prep 36

WF Notre Dame 43

Ascension 40

Plainview Christian 59

Lake View 16

Monterey 78

Coronado 34

Lubbock Cooper 82



Odessa Permian 25

Frenship 71

Abilene Cooper 52

Lubbock High 71

Sundown 38

Tahoka 36

Morton 41

Smyer 33

Seagraves 49

Plains 42

Borden County 42

Highland 29

Littlefield 20

Idalou 67

New Home 41

Wellman-Union 37

Whiteface 52

Cotton Center 25

Muleshoe 32

Roosevelt 51

Sudan 18

Farwell 47

Brownfield 48

Estacado 63

Wilson 6

Ropes 82

Whitharral 44

Petersburg 37

Post 45

Ralls 26

Guthrie 31

Spur 55

Dimmitt 13

Shallowater 64

Valley 57

Patton Springs 46 OT

Anton 44

Lorenzo 51

Midland Classical 56

Lubbock Christian 54

New Deal 32

Abernathy 47

Meadow 56

Southland 11

River Road 61

Tulia 51

Snyder 44

Abilene Wylie 76

Westbrook 44

Hermleigh 73

Slaton 49

Friona 37

Levelland 67

Lamesa 29

Sands 16

Klondike 23

Plainview 23

Canyon 60

Denver City 65

Seminole 44

Nazareth 90

Kress 11

SpringLake-Earth 33

Hart 34

BOYS

Kingdom Prep 41

WF Notre Dame 40

Paducah 46

Jayton 50

Christ The King 36

Amherst 61

Trinity Christian JV 40

Southcrest Christian 53

Ascension 56

Plainview Christian 84

Lake View 51

Monterey 68

Coronado 64

Lubbock Cooper 62

Odessa Permian 58

Frenship 29

Abilene Cooper 58

Lubbock High 46

Sundown 40

Tahoka 38

Morton 45

Smyer 50

Seagraves 54

Plains 50

Borden County 71

Highland 27

Littlefield 62

Idalou 59 F/OT

New Home 49

Wellman-Union 43



Whiteface 50

Cotton Center 29

Muleshoe 48

Roosevelt 47

Sudan 51

Farwell 78

Brownfield 65

Estacado 72

Wilson 18

Ropes 85

Whitharral 37

Petersburg 47

Post 79

Ralls 25

Dimmitt 47

Shallowater 74

Crosbyton 52

Floydada 92

Anton 64

Lorenzo 62

Midland Classical 40

Lubbock Christian 56

New Deal 30

Abernathy 41

Hale Center 48

Lockney 53

Meadow 88

Southland 25

Lazbuddie 41

Silverton 37

Snyder 76

Abilene Wylie 31

Westbrook 40

Hermleigh 37

Slaton 36

Friona 43

Levelland 65

Lamesa 42

Sands 50

Klondike 40

Plainview 68

Canyon 52

Denver City 31

Seminole 65

Grady 67

Dawson 30

Ira 53

Loraine 48

ALL Saints 74

Midland Trinity 66

Nazareth 85

Kress 8

Springlake-Earth 68

Hart 63

