Police identify man found dead inside car in south Lubbock

The Lubbock Police Department is treating the death of a 25-year-old Kmydron Jordan as a homicide after he was found in his vehicle after 9:45 a.m. on Saturday near Avenue N and 84th Street.

LPD was called to assist the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office after it received calls about a suspicious vehicle near the area, according to an LPD news release. Deputies with LSO found Jordan inside the vehicle with various injuries and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Preliminary information indicates the incident that led to Jordan's death began inside the Lubbock city limits. At this time detectives with the Persons Crime Unit are investigating and are asking anyone with information regarding his death to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android