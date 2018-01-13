Ellis earns 100th win as Flying Queens down MACU

Information provided by Wayland Baptist Athletics

It took some 43 hours longer than they anticipated, but the fifth-ranked Wayland Baptist Flying Queens presented coach Alesha Ellis with her milestone 100th victory Saturday afternoon at Hutcherson Center thanks to an 85-68 win over Mid-America Christian.

“I can’t believe this is my fifth year at Wayland, but I just thank God for the opportunity to be here. Without Him none of it would have been possible,” said Ellis, who is 100-39 at WBU. “I’ve been fortunate enough to surround myself with great assistant coaches who have helped me get to this point. I’m also very thankful for all the players I’ve coached over the last five years. They’re the ones who made it happen.”

The Flying Queens came up short in their first try for Ellis’ 100th win on Thursday, falling to Science & Arts of Oklahoma, 71-66. Saturday’s second attempt was close until Wayland took control in the second half.

Over the first quarter between the Flying Queens (11-3, 5-2 SAC) and Lady Evangels (9-6, 3-4), the lead changed hands nine times. The period ended with MACU in front, 20-19.

Sophomore Kendrick Clark, making her first career start for Wayland, opened the second quarter just as she did the first, with a 3-pointer. MACU scored to tie it, then when Maci Merket nailed a 3 to give the Flying Queens a 25-22 advantage, Wayland never trailed the rest of the way.

“We came out a little bit slow, but we had a sense of urgency and really picked it up and stuck to our game plan,” Ellis said.

Up just 40-38 at the half, the Flying Queens saw their first double-digit lead, 53-42, on a jumper by Kambrey Blakey midway through the third. Wayland went up by 14 but MACU cut it to five, 63-58, with a 3-pointer to open the final period.

The Flying Queens responded with a 16-2 run, started with a traditional three-point play by Deborah VanDijk and ending with a fast-break bucket by Blakey that made it 77-60. WBU’s largest lead was 21 points.