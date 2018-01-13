Lady Raiders fall to Iowa State

The Lady Raiders fall to 6-11, 0-6 in Big 12 Conference play, after falling to Iowa State 66-54.

From the opening tip, the game seemed to go the way of the Lady Cyclones.

In the game, Tech lead all of 44-seconds and had a total of 43 rebounds.

It was the turnovers that plagued the Lady Raiders, where they had a 20 for the game.

The main difference in the game was the field goals attempted, where the Lady Cyclones had 15-more shot attempts but only made 4 more than they Lady Raiders.

The Lady Raiders will look to bounce back on Wednesday when they hit the road to take on the Kansas Jayhawks, tip-off is slated for 7pm and the game is being televised on ESPN3.

