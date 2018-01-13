Chance of snow possible mid-week

Lubbock was quite chilly today topping out at 49 degrees after a morning low of 17 degrees and with no precipitation again.

Peak wind gust were only 20 mph thankfully. Most of our weather headlines occurred during the middle of the work week when a variety of weather conditions affect the region. Wednesday night and Thursday are particularly interesting at this time.

OVERNIGHT/SUNDAY:

High clouds increase overnight but precipitation expected. Lows will be in the 20s with a few teens possible northwest of Lubbock.

Mostly sunny and warmer Sunday. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY:

A windy cold front will track across the area Monday (MLK Jr Day) with colder temperatures expected Monday afternoon and Monday night. Models keep us dry with north winds up to 20 to 30 mph with higher gusts possible.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Arctic air will spill across West Texas. The front will bring cold overnight lows in the teens for the Lubbock area. Models are predicting ice development just south of our viewing area.

This needs to be monitored locally in case it shifts further north. As of tonight, this area of freezing rain could impact Snyder or Gail region towards Abilene and the Texas Hill Country.

TUESDAY:

There is a slight chance of wintry precipitation, mainly southeast of Lubbock. We should be very cold with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

It will be mostly cloudy and very cold with a slight chance of snow flurries or freezing rain in the southeast. Highs will be in the 30s after lows in the teens.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY SNOW??

The American model is showing widespread 1-3" snowfall totals for the viewing area late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. This will be Lubbock's best chance for wintry precipitation.

The problem?? The European models are showing very low snow chances with hardly any snowfall at all. With disagreement so evident, confidence is low regarding snowfall totals at the moment, but should come into better agreement in the coming days.

I'm keeping highs in the 30s Thursday due to cloud potential regardless of precipitation coverage. The air will be very cold for several days.

FRIDAY:

This will be the beginning of a warming trend. Models want to eagerly warm us into the 60s and 70s, but seems overdone given depth of cold air. I'm sticking with 50's for highs at the moment.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android