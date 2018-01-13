Culver shatters records at Corky Classic

The Red Raider track & field program opened the doors to the Sports Performance Center this morning, bringing in nationally top-ranked teams for the inaugural Corky Classic to the day with six first-place finishes and four All-Time marks.
The Red Raider track & field program opened the doors to the Sports Performance Center this morning, bringing in nationally top-ranked teams for the inaugural Corky Classic to the day with six first-place finishes and four All-Time marks.
It took some time to get here, but the Wayland Baptist Pioneers are playing basketball the way their coach always hoped they would.
It took some time to get here, but the Wayland Baptist Pioneers are playing basketball the way their coach always hoped they would.
It took some 43 hours longer than they anticipated, but the fifth-ranked Wayland Baptist Flying Queens presented coach Alesha Ellis with her milestone 100th victory Saturday afternoon at Hutcherson Center thanks to an 85-68 win over Mid-America Christian.
It took some 43 hours longer than they anticipated, but the fifth-ranked Wayland Baptist Flying Queens presented coach Alesha Ellis with her milestone 100th victory Saturday afternoon at Hutcherson Center thanks to an 85-68 win over Mid-America Christian.
The 8th ranked Red Raiders Beat No. 2 West Virginia 72-71 Saturday in the United Supermarkets Arena.
The 8th ranked Red Raiders Beat No. 2 West Virginia 72-71 Saturday in the United Supermarkets Arena.
Legendary college football announcer Keith Jackson died Friday. He was 89 years old.
Legendary college football announcer Keith Jackson died Friday. He was 89 years old.