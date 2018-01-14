City offices closed, students out of school for MLK Day on Monday

City of Lubbock offices will be closed for Martin Luther King Junior Day on Monday, but will resume regular business hours on Tuesday.

There will be no dumpster or cart trash collection on Monday; that collection will be moved to Tuesday with Tuesday's collection moved to Wednesday. If you have a cart, you're asked to have it out by 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Landfills, libraries, cultural facilities and community centers will resume normal hours on Tuesday as well.

Lubbock ISD campuses and administrative offices will also be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Junior Day.

Monday is also a student holiday for Lubbock Cooper ISD and Frenship ISD.

Frenship says Monday will be a staff development day.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.