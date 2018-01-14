Martin Luther King Commemorative Council hosting Gospel Night, 6 p.m. Monday

Provided by Martin Luther King Commemorative Council

The Martin Luther King Commemorative Council invites the public to help celebrate the legacy of Dr. King on Gospel Night, 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15. at Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane.

You can get details and see video from this year's events on their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/mlkoflubbock/

PAST EVENTS

Friday – January 12, 2018 – Individuals of Distinction Award Banquet– 6:00 P.M. – Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane, $30.00 per person.

Guest Speaker: Rev. Dr. Bill R. Odems, Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Austin, Texas

Saturday – January 13, 2018 –– Youth Night—6:00 P.M. – – Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane.

Sunday – January 14, 2018 – Citywide Service – 5:00 P.M. – – Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane.

Guest Speaker: Bishop James Wallace Edwin Dixon, II from The Community of Faith Church in Houston, Texas