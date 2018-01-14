Martin Luther King Commemorative Council hosting Gospel Night, 6 p.m. Monday

The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 off Peru's coast.
Crews are slowly digging away masses of mud, boulders and toppled trees after deadly mudslides ravaged a California community but officials say they've already cleared enough debris from creek canals to prevent a...
The federal government says grass and guns don't mix, and that is putting gun owners who use marijuana in a potentially uncomfortable position.
The Martin Luther King Commemorative Council invites the public to help celebrate the legacy of Dr. King on Gospel Night, 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15. at Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane.
