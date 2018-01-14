I Beat Pete: Inflatable Basketball Long Shot

This week, I headed out to Jump N Jungle for an Inflatable Basketball Challenge!
We would get three minutes to try to make the longest shot we could on the blown up basketball hoops.
The other person couldn't watch the shot, so he wouldn't know how long the longest shot was.
If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com
