Levelland City Manager Rick Osburn retires, Rejino to take over on Jan. 16

Levelland City Manager Rick Osburn received a key to the city on Friday as he announced his retirement. He served the city of Levelland for 36 years.

KLVT news provided this list of his accomplishments:

Tim Pierce, representative with the South Plains Association of Governments, spoke of some of those projects Friday: The Ethanol plant on Highway 114, likely would not be in operation without Osburn. There are many ethanol plants on the South Plains that are not operational, said Pierce, Osburn worked to make the Ethanol plant viable in Levelland. The water and sewer lines in the Levelland Industrial Rail Park would not be there, Osburn wrote the grant that paid for the project and last, but certainly not least, the Levelland Industrial Rail park would not be here and be a success without the work of Rick Osburn, said Pierce.

Osburn was praised as "a man of integrity and a man of his word" and for his willingness to help other communities in the region saying, "if it was good for this region, it was good for Levelland."

Osburn went to work with the City of Levelland as a grant writer in October, 1981 and moved up to assistant city manager and eventually to city manager in January 2004.

Assistant City Manager Erik Rejino will become City Manager effective Tuesday, Jan. 16.

