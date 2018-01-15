Lubbock police release name of driver killed in SUV crash at 87th & Chicago

Lubbock police have released the name of a driver killed in an overnight accident when his SUV hit a brick mailbox and a tree in the 5400 block of 87th Street.

Police were called to the scene around 1:40 a.m. near 87th Street and Chicago Avenue,

Investigators say an SUV hit a tree in front of a home.

The male driver, 37-year-old John Campbell, was taken to the hospital by EMS where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say the driver was traveling eastbound on 87th Street at a high rate of speed. The SUV left the roadway and struck a brick mailbox. The SUV continued traveling until it struck a tree.

The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and no one else was injured.

