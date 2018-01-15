Temperatures dropping Monday night into Tuesday

Our cold front pushed through the entire area this afternoon. Lubbock hit 44 degrees for a high after a morning low of 27. Our low likely occurs before midnight as temperatures continue to tumble through midnight.

OVERNIGHT/TUESDAY

Snow flurries are possible through this evening, but we are not expecting accumulations locally. It remains very cold overnight with lows in the teens and single digits. A major winter storm is expected to our south and east, but should miss our viewing area at this time.

Mostly cloudy skies continue Tuesday although sunshine is possible, especially north of Lubbock. Highs between 25 and 30 seem likely. North winds are gusty early Tuesday before tapering off during the day.

WEDNESDAY:

A disturbance might clip the southern part of our viewing area Wednesday evening. Models show a slight chance of snow towards Midland, Pecos and Fort Stockton into the Hill Country Wednesday night. Locally, it looks dry with highs in the 30's.

THURSDAY:

It should warm into the 50's again with more sunshine during the day.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 50's/60's.

COLDER AGAIN NEXT WEEKEND?

Saturday should be mild initially, but turns colder late. Sunday looks colder with a slight chance of precipitation with highs in the 40's Sunday.

