New cold front expected Monday afternoon

We are tracking a cold front in the First Alert Forecast Center which is bringing in another blast of dry arctic air.

The prefrontal boundary has just arrived in the northern South Plains and should be in Lubbock County by noon.

The latest data indicates a slight chance for available mid-level moisture to be lifted ahead of the front to create wintery mix and flurries as the boundary pushes south through the viewing area. Clouds have begun to develop in the northern counties but currently zero radar returns.

If the data validates we should begin to see returns within the hour in our northern most viewing area with an increasing chance through 3 p.m. for Lubbock County. Drier air at the surface will make it difficult for any precipitation to reach the ground so little to no accumulation is expected with what will be a very short-lived chance for precipitation.

High temperatures will top out in the mid 40s for Lubbock before the cold air and gusty winds arrive. This afternoon wind speeds behind the front will become sustained between 25-30mph and gusts above 40mph are expected. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

Overnight, the coldest and driest air will pour into the South Plains, further reducing any chance for precipitation and creating a very cold and uncomfortable night outdoors as temperatures plunge into the mid to lower teens across the area with some cities in the northern viewing area dipping into single-digit temperatures.

Tuesday will be a day of subfreezing temperatures for the South Plains while the arctic air remains in place with little cloud cover expected. We are forecasting high temperatures in the upper 20s with Tuesday night low temps back in the mid teens.

Wednesday will be our first opportunity to have temperatures creep above freezing but it will take all day for us to get there so it will still feel very cold and remain below freezing until after lunchtime.

The best news in this 7-day period is the warm up before next weekend with high temperatures back above average by Thursday afternoon and in the upper 60s to end the week on Friday.

We are continuing to keep a slight mention of precipitation in the forecast for next weekend with the next approaching system expected to arrive Saturday.

