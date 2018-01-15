Red Raiders stay at No. 8 as Big 12 reprimands WVU player - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Red Raiders stay at No. 8 as Big 12 reprimands WVU player

The Texas Tech Red Raiders keep their number eight ranking after going one and one this past weekend, but there are consequences for what happened following that big win against West Virginia on Saturday.

The Big 12 Conference has issued a public reprimand of West Virginia's Wesley Harris for striking a fan.

The conference has also issued a public reprimand and issued a $25,000 fine against Texas Tech for its handling of postgame protocol.

The video shows Mountaineer Forward Wes Harris and his teammates trying to reach the sideline.

The videos posted to social media appear to show Harris hitting a fan in a white ball cap who ran into him.

You can also see Harris being pulled away by teammates.

Other WVU players were involved in a separate incident trying to protect a fellow teammate.

Texas Tech Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt issued this statement on Monday:

“We are proud of this season and excited for all of our remaining games.  This basketball season has brought us many thrills thanks in part to our great fans.  Your passion is certainly noticed and felt at the games.  We admittedly did fail to meet our expectations Saturday in efforts to secure the floor and allow West Virginia to exit without incident.  

We have the utmost confidence in our gameday operations staff, including police and security, to provide a safe environment for everyone at the United Supermarkets Arena. We have a plan to ensure the safety of the teams, officials, and fans.  This plan has been executed many times in the past without any incidents.  We will make the necessary adjustments to continue to ensure that all in attendance have an excellent experience at all of our events.

We have the best fans and student section in the country. We appreciate the enthusiasm and energy they bring to the arena every night and we look forward to more exciting times this season.”

