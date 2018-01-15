Red Raiders stay at No. 8 as Big 12 reprimands WVU player

The Texas Tech Red Raiders keep their number eight ranking after going one and one this past weekend, but there are consequences for what happened following that big win against West Virginia on Saturday.
The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down Texas Tech's big win over West Virginia. Plus, they preview the Red Raiders' next game against the Texas Longhorns.
The Hoop Madness Team of the Week is the Lubbock Cooper Lady Pirates. The Lady Pirates are currently 24-2 on the season and are ranked 19th in the state.
This week, I headed out to Jump N Jungle for an Inflatable Basketball Challenge!
The Lady Raiders fall to 6-11, 0-6 in Big 12 Conference play, after falling to Iowa State 66-54.
