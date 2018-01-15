Multiple departments called to fire at Liberty Coop Gin on Monday afternoon

An Army veteran is suing a Veterans Affairs Hospital in Connecticut after he says someone left a scalpel inside him after surgery, and it was only discovered years later, after he suffered from long-term abdominal...
An Army veteran is suing a Veterans Affairs Hospital in Connecticut after he says someone left a scalpel inside him after surgery, and it was only discovered years later, after he suffered from long-term abdominal pain.
Anti-poverty activists in New Mexico and a groundbreaking declaration from the Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation about the tribe's role in promoting equality are part of the focus of Martin Luther King Jr. Day...
Anti-poverty activists in New Mexico and a groundbreaking declaration from the Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation about the tribe's role in promoting equality are part of the focus of Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations.
Fire belched from the shuttle boat Sunday afternoon as it was heading out on one of its regular runs to a casino ship when the crew decided to turn around, police said.
Fire belched from the shuttle boat Sunday afternoon as it was heading out on one of its regular runs to a casino ship when the crew decided to turn around, police said.
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she is among the athletes sexually abused by a now-imprisoned former USA Gymnastics team doctor.
Grammy winner Edwin Hawkins, the gospel star best known for the crossover hit "Oh Happy Day," died Monday at age 74.
Grammy winner Edwin Hawkins, the gospel star best known for the crossover hit "Oh Happy Day," died Monday at age 74.