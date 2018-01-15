Multiple departments called to fire at Liberty Coop Gin on Monda - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Multiple departments called to fire at Liberty Coop Gin on Monday afternoon

First responders were called to a fire at the Liberty Coop Gin at 4908 E FM 1294 around 1:15 p.m. Monday.

Fire departments from Idalou, New Deal, Abernathy, Shallowater and others were called to the scene.

TxDOT was also called to control traffic disrupted by the smoke.

It's unclear at this point if the fire was from cotton modules or the structure itself.

