Lubbock native running across America to raise awareness

Lubbock native Darin Dorsett and his husband Brian are running across America to raise awareness for three different causes: addiction, suicide and epilepsy.

Their friends and family have all been touched by these things in different ways.

Darin is a recovering alcoholic, over four years and four months in recovery. One of Darin's best friends from rehab committed suicide, and Brian was diagnosed with epilepsy when he was 15 as a result of having an AVM removed from his brain.

They started their run on Oct. 16 in Virginia Beach, Virginia and had their first major stop in St. Louis.

They'll be passing through Lubbock for the next leg of their journey on Monday.

Part of Darin's purpose is to honor his family:

"My family saw me at my lowest of low points. Everything from showing up intoxicated to any family event for 10+ years to being in a medically-induced coma with a slim chance of survival. After that long of them being exposed [to] myself knee deep in active addiction, it is important to me for them to see the positive life I have made for myself and the strength/motivation I now have to be the best me."

After Lubbock they'll move on to Carlsbad, New Mexico. That's Tamara's hometown, Darin's friend that committed suicide after rehab. Her friends and family will be joining them for the run to Dog Canyon. Tamara is buried on her family's ranch there.

Then it's on to Cloudcroft, New Mexico and down the mountain to Alamogordo. That's where Darin was hospitalized and spent 10 days in ICU. He calls it, "The scene of the crime."

From there it's California or bust. Their run will end at the end of Santa Monica Pier.

Darin says "if we can each share our story and hopefully positively impact just one life, then we have paid it forward."

