Area teams in Texas Association of Basketball Coaches rankings

Several area teams have made it into the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches rankings this week.

5A Girls: #18 Lubbock Cooper

4A Boys: #7 Estacado, #10 Seminole

4A Girls: #4 Denver City, #5 Levelland

3A Girls: #7 Idalou, #13 Shallowater

1A Boys: #2 Nazareth, #4 Borden County, #5 New Home, #13 Valley, #14 Ropes, #22 Meadow

1A Girls: #1 Nazareth, #6 Ropes, #8 Jayton, #18 Hermleigh, #19 New Home, #22 Spur, #23 Ira

TAPPS 4A Boys: #4 Trinity Christian, #10 Lubbock Christian

TAPPS 4A Girls: #6 Lubbock Christian, #10 Trinity Christian

2A Boys-Private: #3 All-Saints Episcopal

2A Girls-Private: #4 All-Saints Episcopal

1A Boys-Private: #5 Kingdom Prep

1A Girls-Private: #4 Kingdom Prep

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.