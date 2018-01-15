Area teams in Texas Association of Basketball Coaches rankings

Several area teams have made it into the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches rankings this week.
5A Girls: #18 Lubbock Cooper
4A Boys: #7 Estacado, #10 Seminole
4A Girls: #4 Denver City, #5 Levelland
3A Girls: #7 Idalou, #13 Shallowater
1A Boys: #2 Nazareth, #4 Borden County, #5 New Home, #13 Valley, #14 Ropes, #22 Meadow
1A Girls: #1 Nazareth, #6 Ropes, #8 Jayton, #18 Hermleigh, #19 New Home, #22 Spur, #23 Ira
TAPPS 4A Boys: #4 Trinity Christian, #10 Lubbock Christian
TAPPS 4A Girls: #6 Lubbock Christian, #10 Trinity Christian
2A Boys-Private: #3 All-Saints Episcopal
2A Girls-Private: #4 All-Saints Episcopal
1A Boys-Private: #5 Kingdom Prep
1A Girls-Private: #4 Kingdom Prep
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.