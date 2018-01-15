No. 8 Red Raiders looking for first win in Austin in over 20 years

The No. 8 Texas Tech Red Raiders are preparing to hit the road for their sixth Big 12 Conference game of the season, as they take on the 11-6 (2-3 in Big 12 Conference play) Texas Longhorns.

Coming into this game, the Red Raider basketball program hasn't beaten the Longhorns in Austin since Feb. 24, 1996.

That was when James Dickey coached the team, and had the most successful season in school history.

So, the team knows how tough it is to play and win in the Frank Erwin Center.

"Ramp up the game first, throw the first punch," Redshirt Junior Norense Odiase said. "We know when on the road, it is going to be tough. Tech hasn’t won at Texas in a long time, so we are looking forward to that match-up. It will be a good one."

