Victim of 114th Street crash back home after week in hospital

A week ago Monday, four teens were injured in a serious accident along 114th Street in South Lubbock.

Two of the passengers were hospitalized. Last Friday, Kali Merickle was released from the hospital after five long days.

"I didn't think it was real," Kali Merickle said. "It didn't feel right, almost like I was dreaming."

The firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to remove Kali from the destroyed car. She was transported to University Medical Center for emergency surgery.

"I got a phone call that said 'Are you the parent of Kali Merickle?' and they told me did you know that she was in a severe accident," Kali's mom, Baylee Merickle said. "It's every person's worst nightmare."

Kali sustained multiple injuries, causing her to be temporarily placed in a wheel chair. Her hip and pelvis were both broken. She also snapped her fibula in half and lacerated her knee halfway through. The emergency surgery on Monday was to put her hip back into place because it cut off the blood supply in her leg. The doctors also replaced her fibula with a titanium rod.

Kali never gave up and was always determined to do her best to get better.

"It takes a lot of time," Kali said.

"When you see the pictures of the car," Baylee said, "it's just amazing they made it out alive."

Kali and her family were never alone. They received help from her friends and the Lubbock community. The firefighters who saved Kali from the wreck found out that her family was in the process of moving when this devastating event occurred, so they showed up with trucks and moved the Merickle family to their new house in under a day.

"Not only did they save my daughter, but they moved us into our house," Baylee said, "this is unheard of."

A+ Remodeling along with Kali's father, Bobby Jones, remodeled the house so that Kali would feel comfortable at her house. This includes a ramp, a show chair, and handle bars.

"It makes me feel really happy that people care what's going on," Kali said, "it's really helpful."

Kali is just happy to be home. A gofundme has been set up to help Kali and her family with the medical bill that her insurance will not cover.

If you'd like to help, visit the link below:

GOFUNDME: Care for Kali Merickle

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.