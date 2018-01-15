Wolfforth home severely damaged in Monday night fire

A home south of Wolfforth has been severely damaged in a Monday night fire.

Wolfforth and West Carlisle crews responded to the blaze engulfing a mobile home just before 6 p.m.

The home is in Frenship South Estates on FM 179.

The fire was under control within about 30 minutes.

We've reached out to Wolfforth Fire and are awaiting more information.

