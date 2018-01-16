Warrant reveals story behind shots fired New Year's Eve at South Plains Mall

Lubbock police now have two suspects in custody in connection with shots fired at South Plains Mall on New Year's Eve.

30-year-old Detrick Montgomery is facing two felony warrants, including aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.

25-year-old Victoria York is facing charges of hindering apprehension.

The altercation at the mall began inside the store Footaction and then spilled out into the mall, where police say Montgomery pulled out a gun and fired the weapon.

Police stress that this was an isolated incident that stemmed from a domestic disturbance, and that there is no concern about the level of safety at the South Plains Mall.

Police say the incident at South Plains Mall stemmed from a long-standing domestic conflict that began in 2015.

The LPD warrant lists two victims, a married couple, who were directly threatened when those shots were fired. The warrant says the woman used to have a dating relationship with Montgomery.

Victims told police that Montgomery threatened to shoot both of them before the shots were actually fired.

The victims told police that Montgomery called his brothers after seeing the couple in the mall and they tried to start a fight.

The situation escalated at Footaction and while they were struggling, Montgomery fell to the ground and pulled out a gun.

The victim said Montgomery pointed the gun at him, fired once, fired into the air, and then he heard approximately three more shots.

Police confirm there were families with children in the play area during the shooting.

The victims describe this as a long-term conflict with Montgomery, with the male victim claiming that Montgomery had shot him in the leg back in 2015 at Four Seasons Party House.

The victim told police he didn't report it because he didn't want to send Montgomery to prison and take him away from his children.

