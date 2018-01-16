Salvation Army Lubbock sending out Survive the Night canteen as temperatures drop

Salvation Army Disaster Team Coordinator Dave Freriks and a team of volunteers will be on the streets Tuesday night, handing out clothing and hot drinks to the homeless.

The Salvation Army invites all the homeless to come to their shelter in cold weather, but those who refuse will be offered extra blankets, coats, gloves, scarves, and beanies.

They'll also be handing snacks, hot chocolate and coffee.

If you'd like to help, you can donate at the link below.

DONATE ONLINE: Salvation Army of Lubbock

