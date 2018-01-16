Lubbock airport reporting flight delays

The skies may be dry and clear in Lubbock, but weather conditions around the country are delaying flights at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

The airport is reporting delays and cancellations affecting many American, Southwest and United flights.

They encourage travelers to check the airline web sites directly for the most accurate flight information.

