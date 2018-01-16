Lubbock police searching for Valero robbery suspects

Lubbock police are searching for two suspects in connection with a robbery at Valero at 2017 50th Street.

The robbery happened just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 30.

Police say the suspects went into the store, pointed a shotgun at the employee and demanded the money out of the cash register. The two then left the store with the money.

Police say the suspect holding the gun is approximately 5'04" and weighs about 130 pounds. He is believed to be in his late teens. The second suspect who is not wearing a shirt is about 6'0" and possibly in his late teens to mid-20s in age.

If you have any information please call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

