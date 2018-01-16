Lubbock mayor delivers State of the City address for 2018

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope focused on job creation and talked about new facilities coming to the Hub City in his 2018 State of the City address.

Mayor Pope talked about improvements coming to Citizens Tower and the Lubbock airport, and about the new Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences, set to open in 2020.

Mayor Pope said although Lubbock's unemployment rate is still below the national average, creating good jobs is still a priority.

"Just right now is creating good jobs for all those college graduates, 13,000 college graduates a year. We need good jobs and we need to make the case every day what Lubbock's got going on, whether we make it here, we know a lot of jobs are being made organically," Pope said.

You can view the complete address and see a PDF of the mayor's remarks at the link below.

