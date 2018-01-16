DPS troopers enforcing Move Over law to make way for emergency vehicles

Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
The testimony comes just one week after a very public excommunication from Trump's closest confines following the publication of Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury."
The testimony comes just one week after a very public excommunication from Trump's closest confines following the publication of Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury."
Word of Trump's comments threatened to upend delicate negotiations over resolving the status of the hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children.
Word of Trump's comments threatened to upend delicate negotiations over resolving the status of the hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children.
While a high of 40 degrees is cold, it's better than the last two days, but still about 15 degrees below the normal for January. It will be a sunny Wednesday and south winds will average around 10 mph.
While a high of 40 degrees is cold, it's better than the last two days, but still about 15 degrees below the normal for January. It will be a sunny Wednesday and south winds will average around 10 mph.