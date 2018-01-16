DPS troopers enforcing Move Over law to make way for emergency v - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

DPS troopers enforcing Move Over law to make way for emergency vehicles

A reminder that Texas DPS will be out enforcing the Move Over law on area highways, a precaution to help protect troopers in emergency vehicles.

The law requires motorists to move over or slow down to 20 below the posted speed limit if an emergency vehicle has its lights on.

This law was passed to protect emergency vehicle operators, after an increase in emergency vehicle crashes.

Texas DPS Sergeant John Gonzalez has some advice for motorists: "We would encourage people to please slow down, especially for first responders and people working off the roadway in TxDOT vehicles. Slow down. We will still encourage you to slow down. You never know when someone might just dart out."

The law went into effect in 2013, but troopers are stepping up enforcement efforts due to the increasing numbers of people rear-ending patrol cars and hurting or killing troopers in the past years.

