Morgan Ray selected head coach of new Trinity Christian softball program

Trinity Christian High School has started a new softball program, naming Morgan Ray the Lady Lions Head Coach.

The team held their first-ever softball practice on Tuesday. Coach Ray is excited to get things started.

"We have a lot going on building a new program. This is a first-year program, so it's really exciting for us. Right now I have six newbies that have never played softball before. Half of them have played softball and they're super excited. The other half is a little quiet, but they are eager to learn. Everyone can throw a ball so I'm super excited about that."

Trinity Christian will host their first ever softball scrimmage against the Lubbock Titans on Feb. 3, 1 p.m. at Lubbock Christian.

"Everyone is excited to bring softball to the world of Trinity."

