Overnight lows expected in single digits Tuesday night

Lubbock saw sunshine again on Tuesday. The high was 33 degrees after a morning low of 17. No precipitation was observed. Peak wind gust was 27 mph.

OVERNIGHT/WEDNESDAY:

Fair skies continue across the area overnight. It will be very cold with lows between 8 and 12 degrees across the Lubbock area. Models show Lubbock at 11 degrees. Some locations were below zero across the Panhandle and there is a risk that northwestern areas could be close to 0 - near Muleshoe, for example.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday. Clouds may increase late in the day southwest of Lubbock with a weak disturbance. Flurries or light snow possible south of Midland Wednesday night and Thursday, but does not affect Lubbock area at this time. We can expect highs to warm to near 40 degrees. A range of 40 to 43 degrees most locations. Southwest winds return.

THURSDAY:

Sunny and warmer as arctic air begins to retreat northeast. Highs between 50 and 55 degrees.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny and even warmer. Highs between 65 and 70 degrees. A few models going warmer than this. Elevated fire dangers return with gusty winds.

SATURDAY

Fire dangers increase with highs in the upper 60's to lower 70's. Gusty winds, low humidity and elevated grass fire dangers.

SUNDAY/MONDAY

Significant disagreement with computer models. Some show much colder and others show mild weather. More to come when models agree on overall weather pattern.

DOWNLOAD our weather apps for iPhone and Android

WATCH LIVE: Catch the latest update from our First Alert Weather Team

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.