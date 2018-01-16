Inside Out Foundation providing self-esteem boost to cancer, burn patients

The economic cost of asthma in the United States is nearly $82 billion a year, federal health officials report.
The economic cost of asthma in the United States is nearly $82 billion a year, federal health officials report.
States that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) had fewer hospital closures, especially in rural areas, a new study finds.
States that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) had fewer hospital closures, especially in rural areas, a new study finds.
The increase in depressive symptoms brought on by winter seems to occur more often in women than men, a new study finds.
The increase in depressive symptoms brought on by winter seems to occur more often in women than men, a new study finds.
Time is running out for millions of American kids covered by the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
Time is running out for millions of American kids covered by the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
While your dog or cat might love the taste of raw meat, a steady diet of it might be a bad idea, a new study warns.
While your dog or cat might love the taste of raw meat, a steady diet of it might be a bad idea, a new study warns.
States that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) had fewer hospital closures, especially in rural areas, a new study finds.
States that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) had fewer hospital closures, especially in rural areas, a new study finds.
The increase in depressive symptoms brought on by winter seems to occur more often in women than men, a new study finds.
The increase in depressive symptoms brought on by winter seems to occur more often in women than men, a new study finds.
A Mediterranean diet may make seniors less likely to become frail and help them maintain their health and independence, new research suggests.
A Mediterranean diet may make seniors less likely to become frail and help them maintain their health and independence, new research suggests.
Even though appendicitis often resolves with the use of antibiotics, the overwhelming majority of Americans would opt for surgery instead, a new survey finds.
Even though appendicitis often resolves with the use of antibiotics, the overwhelming majority of Americans would opt for surgery instead, a new survey finds.
Trying to put a dent in the ongoing opioid addiction crisis, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday slapped strict new restrictions on the use of opioid-containing cold and cough products by kids.
Trying to put a dent in the ongoing opioid addiction crisis, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday slapped strict new restrictions on the use of opioid-containing cold and cough products by kids.