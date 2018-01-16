Warmer on Wednesday after overnight chill

Flu is blanketing the US, but officials think it may decline soon.
The 21-year-old was discovered in his apartment after he didn't show up for practice Tuesday. He died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police found several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark, foul-smelling surroundings, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
After seeing a homeless man bleeding through his socks on the train, a single father took the shoes off his feet and gave them away.
The testimony comes just one week after a very public excommunication from Trump's closest confines following the publication of Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury."
