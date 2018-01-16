Warmer on Wednesday after overnight chill - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Warmer on Wednesday after overnight chill

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

More sunshine on Wednesday and slightly warmer.

While a high of 40 degrees is cold, it's better than the last two days, but still about 15 degrees below the normal for January. It will be a sunny Wednesday and south winds will average around 10 mph.

Thursday's high will be closer to normal at 57 degrees and a south wind at 15 mph. Sunny skies will dominate both Thursday and Friday with a continued warming trend. The highs on Friday should be in the 60s.

The weekend will be a windy one with southwest winds at 25-35 mph and highs near 70 degrees on Saturday. Then on Sunday it will still be windy with cooler 50s returning to the region. More sunshine is expected over the weekend.

