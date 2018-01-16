Hoop Madness Scores: 1/16

Here's Pete and Devin with all your high school basketball scores for Tuesday night.
GIRLS
Silverton 41
SpringLake-Earth 36
Sharp Academy 4
Christ The King 54
Lubbock 52
Coronado 28
Plains 50
Smyer 53
Sweetwater 53
Snyder 72
Southcrest Christian 50
Ascension 27
Sundown 43
Morton 17
Tahoka 44
Seagaves 53
Lubbock Cooper 61
Monterey 52
Whiteface 44
Lorenzo 50
Floydada 43
New Deal 62
Bovina 54
Sudan 59
Slaton 36
Shallowater 52
Valley 44
Spur 43
Anton 23
Petersburg 22
Paducah 60
Motley County 27
Muleshoe 40
Littlefield 44
Crosbyton 35
Post 38
Southland 0
Ropes 82
Sands 49
Loop 23
Dimmitt 3
Roosevelt 72
Brownfield 34
Levelland 65
Friona 34
Idalou 69
Highland 29
Ira 38
Whitharral 53
Amherst 20
Meadow 41
Wellman-Union 53
Frenship 69
Tascosa 66 2 OT/F
Trinity Christian 68
Midland Trinity 47
Seminole 53
Lamesa 37
Klondike 38
Grady 34
Guthrie 23
Jayton 65
Hermleigh 33
Borden County 28
Estacado 66
Denver City 86
Kingdom Prep 39
Holy Cross 33
Nazareth 90
Lazbuddie 28
BOYS
Silverton 58
SpringLake-Earth 82
Sharp Academy 13
Christ The King 60
Lubbock 37
Coronado 73
Plains 52
Smyer 69
Sweetwater 36
Snyder 64
Sundown 53
Morton 58
Tahoka 53
Seagaves 35
Lubbock Cooper 58
Monterey 60
Whiteface 18
Lorenzo 86
New Home 82
Wilson 24
Floydada 70
New Deal 77
Slaton 42
Shallowater 67
Valley 59
Spur 38
Abernathy 79
Ralls 21
Anton 48
Petersburg 72
Paducah 40
Motley County 60
Muleshoe 20
Littlefield 66
Crosbyton 28
Post 63
Olton 37
Hale Center 52
Southland 31
Ropes 75
Sands 60
Loop 19
Dimmitt 77
Roosevelt 67
Brownfield 51
Levelland 61
Friona 47
Idalou 63
Highland 35
Ira 41
Whitharral 46
Amherst 32
Meadow 51
Wellman-Union 48
Frenship 34
Tascosa 66
Seminole 50
Lamesa 39
Klondike 47
Grady 40
Guthrie 23
Jayton 68
Hermleigh 18
Borden County 79
Estacado 74
Denver City 48
Lubbock Christian 54
San Jacinto 72
All Saints 60
Midland Classical 42
Kingdom Prep 50
Holy Cross 37
Nazareth 97
Lazbuddie 12
Southcrest 54
Ascension 32
