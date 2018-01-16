Hoop Madness Scores: 1/16 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness Scores: 1/16

Posted by Devin Ward, Sports Reporter
Source: KCBD Graphic

Here's Pete and Devin with all your high school basketball scores for Tuesday night.

GIRLS

Silverton 41
SpringLake-Earth 36

Sharp Academy 4
Christ The King 54

Lubbock 52
Coronado 28

Plains 50
Smyer 53

Sweetwater 53
Snyder 72

Southcrest Christian 50
Ascension 27

Sundown 43
Morton 17

Tahoka 44
Seagaves 53

Lubbock Cooper 61
Monterey 52

Whiteface 44
Lorenzo 50

Floydada 43
New Deal 62

Bovina 54
Sudan 59

Slaton 36
Shallowater 52

Valley 44
Spur 43

Anton 23
Petersburg 22

Paducah 60
Motley County 27

Muleshoe 40
Littlefield 44

Crosbyton 35
Post 38

Southland 0
Ropes 82

Sands 49
Loop 23

Dimmitt 3
Roosevelt 72

Brownfield 34
Levelland 65

Friona 34
Idalou 69

Highland 29
Ira 38

Whitharral 53
Amherst 20

Meadow 41
Wellman-Union 53

Frenship 69
Tascosa 66   2 OT/F

Trinity Christian 68
Midland Trinity 47

Seminole 53
Lamesa 37

Klondike 38
Grady 34

Guthrie 23
Jayton 65

Hermleigh 33
Borden County 28

Estacado 66
Denver City 86

Kingdom Prep 39
Holy Cross 33

Nazareth 90
Lazbuddie 28

BOYS

Silverton 58
SpringLake-Earth 82

Sharp Academy 13
Christ The King 60

Lubbock 37
Coronado 73

Plains 52
Smyer 69

Sweetwater 36
Snyder 64

Sundown 53
Morton 58

Tahoka 53
Seagaves 35

Lubbock Cooper 58
Monterey 60

Whiteface 18
Lorenzo 86

New Home 82
Wilson 24

Floydada 70
New Deal 77

Slaton 42
Shallowater 67

Valley 59
Spur 38

Abernathy 79
Ralls 21

Anton 48
Petersburg 72

Paducah 40
Motley County 60

Muleshoe 20
Littlefield 66

Crosbyton 28
Post 63

Olton 37
Hale Center 52

Southland 31
Ropes 75

Sands 60
Loop 19

Dimmitt 77
Roosevelt 67

Brownfield 51
Levelland 61

Friona 47
Idalou 63

Highland 35
Ira 41

Whitharral 46
Amherst 32

Meadow 51
Wellman-Union 48

Frenship 34
Tascosa 66

Seminole 50
Lamesa 39

Klondike 47
Grady 40

Guthrie 23
Jayton 68

Hermleigh 18
Borden County 79

Estacado 74
Denver City 48

Lubbock Christian 54
San Jacinto 72

All Saints 60
Midland Classical 42

Kingdom Prep 50
Holy Cross 37

Nazareth 97
Lazbuddie 12

Southcrest 54
Ascension 32

