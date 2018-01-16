Hoop Madness Scores: 1/16

Here's Pete and Devin with all your high school basketball scores for Tuesday night.

GIRLS

Silverton 41

SpringLake-Earth 36

Sharp Academy 4

Christ The King 54

Lubbock 52

Coronado 28

Plains 50

Smyer 53

Sweetwater 53

Snyder 72

Southcrest Christian 50

Ascension 27

Sundown 43

Morton 17

Tahoka 44

Seagaves 53

Lubbock Cooper 61

Monterey 52

Whiteface 44

Lorenzo 50

Floydada 43

New Deal 62

Bovina 54

Sudan 59

Slaton 36

Shallowater 52

Valley 44

Spur 43

Anton 23

Petersburg 22

Paducah 60

Motley County 27

Muleshoe 40

Littlefield 44

Crosbyton 35

Post 38

Southland 0

Ropes 82

Sands 49

Loop 23

Dimmitt 3

Roosevelt 72

Brownfield 34

Levelland 65

Friona 34

Idalou 69

Highland 29

Ira 38

Whitharral 53

Amherst 20

Meadow 41

Wellman-Union 53

Frenship 69

Tascosa 66 2 OT/F

Trinity Christian 68

Midland Trinity 47

Seminole 53

Lamesa 37

Klondike 38

Grady 34

Guthrie 23

Jayton 65

Hermleigh 33

Borden County 28

Estacado 66

Denver City 86

Kingdom Prep 39

Holy Cross 33

Nazareth 90

Lazbuddie 28

BOYS

Silverton 58

SpringLake-Earth 82

Sharp Academy 13

Christ The King 60

Lubbock 37

Coronado 73

Plains 52

Smyer 69

Sweetwater 36

Snyder 64

Sundown 53

Morton 58

Tahoka 53

Seagaves 35

Lubbock Cooper 58

Monterey 60

Whiteface 18

Lorenzo 86

New Home 82

Wilson 24

Floydada 70

New Deal 77

Slaton 42

Shallowater 67

Valley 59

Spur 38

Abernathy 79

Ralls 21

Anton 48

Petersburg 72

Paducah 40

Motley County 60

Muleshoe 20

Littlefield 66

Crosbyton 28

Post 63

Olton 37

Hale Center 52

Southland 31

Ropes 75

Sands 60

Loop 19

Dimmitt 77

Roosevelt 67

Brownfield 51

Levelland 61

Friona 47

Idalou 63

Highland 35

Ira 41

Whitharral 46

Amherst 32

Meadow 51

Wellman-Union 48

Frenship 34

Tascosa 66

Seminole 50

Lamesa 39

Klondike 47

Grady 40

Guthrie 23

Jayton 68

Hermleigh 18

Borden County 79

Estacado 74

Denver City 48

Lubbock Christian 54

San Jacinto 72

All Saints 60

Midland Classical 42

Kingdom Prep 50

Holy Cross 37

Nazareth 97

Lazbuddie 12

Southcrest 54

Ascension 32

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.