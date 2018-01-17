City Bank donates $25,000 to Texas Tech Athletics to offset fine

The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.
Republican leaders are racing against a Friday deadline for pushing a short-term spending bill through Congress.
A Lubbock man has been sentenced to 10 years probation after crashing his truck into a home, injuring four people.
Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department are searching for a man who robbed the Nothin' Butt Smokes at 3002 34th Street twice.
Officials with the Snyder Volunteer Fire Department need the public's help in identifying the person(s) responsible for multiple fires that have happened in the same area of the town.
