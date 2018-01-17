City Bank donates $25,000 to Texas Tech Athletics to offset fine

Provided by City Bank

Coming on the heels of one of the most significant victories in Texas Tech men’s basketball history, City Bank is making a $25,000 donation to the Red Raiders Athletics Department to help offset any expenses the nationally ranked team encounters during its quest for the Big 12 championship.

Immediately following No. 8 Tech’s rousing 72-71 defeat of No. 2 West Virginia last Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena, joyous students stormed the court in support of their team. The action resulted in Tech receiving a public reprimand from Big 12 officials and a $25,000 fine.

“While we support Texas Tech in its efforts to make certain game-day operations provide a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone involved, we also understand the outright excitement and spontaneity that a breath-taking victory over a highly ranked team can have on a university’s students,” said Cory T. Newsom, City Bank’s President and CEO. “We see it at universities across the country on a weekly basis. Supporting your team is a big part of the college experience.”

“We agree with (Tech Athletics Director) Kirby Hocutt,” Newsom continued, “in that Texas Tech has a strong game day staff and a plan to handle basketball games at United Supermarkets Arena, and there have been hundreds of events without incident. We know he has reviewed Saturday’s situation and has made the necessary adjustments to assure that the safety of players, officials and fans will not be compromised.”

The Red Raiders, who are 15-2 overall and tied for first place in the Big 12 at 4-1, own victories over five Top 25 teams this season. They remain ranked No. 8 in the country in the latest Associated Press poll and return to action Wednesday night in Austin against the University of Texas. The Red Raiders don’t return home until January 23 when they host Oklahoma State.