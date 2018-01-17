UMC honored with Texas' top trauma center award

Provided by UMC

The Texas Department of State Health Services chose UMC for the 2017 Trauma Center Award. UMC was chosen due to its extensive support of other hospitals and trauma centers in the region.

"This award is a major indication of the kind of care we provide at the UMC Level I Trauma Center," said Amber Tucker, UMC Director of Trauma and Burn Service. "It honors UMC as having demonstrated leadership and high standards in implementing injury prevention programs and providing care to trauma patients; it also commends UMC's active participation in the Regional Advisory Council."

There are currently 287 designated trauma facilities in Texas, but UMC was the only recipient of this award in the state of Texas.

UMC Health System became the first facility in Texas to receive the Texas Department of Health's Level I Trauma designation in 1993, and it remains the region's only Level I Trauma Center today. This means UMC provides the most sophisticated and comprehensive trauma care available. As a Level I Trauma Center, UMC has a fully trained team, in all areas of care, ready to respond and care for trauma patients 24 hours a day, seven days a week.