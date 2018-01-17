DPS troopers stop fleeing vehicle with spike trap on I-27

A Lubbock man is being held in the Hale County Sheriff's Office Detention Center after leading State Troopers on a multi-county chase that ended between Tulia and Happy, TX.

According to officials with the Department of Public Safety, a Texas State Trooper stopped a vehicle for a violation around 11:40 a.m. on US Hwy. 87, just north of Tahoka. The trooper made contact with the man driving the 2015 lime green Dodge Challenger just before the driver sped away.

The Trooper lost sight of the vehicle and spotted the vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Ave in Lubbock, and the vehicle got onto Loop 289 and continued around, exiting north on I-27.

Other troopers were able to place spike strips and were able to stop the vehicle on I-27 without further incident.

The driver 28-year-old Chez Eugene Weaver was taken into custody. He was also wanted for a parole violation for burglary.

Weaver was arrested for two counts of felony evading with a motor vehicle and warrant for parole violation burglary.

Weaver was released to Hale County SO Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.