Walmart to host free health screening event in Lubbock

Factors that help you reach goals include memory, attention and self-control
Lower legal blood alcohol levels for drivers are needed to eliminate drunk driving deaths in the United States, according to a new report.
Men who are avid cyclists needn't worry that hours spent on the bike will translate into problems in the bedroom or bathroom, new research claims.
Teens who were severely bullied as children are at increased risk for mental health problems and suicide attempts, a Canadian study finds.
Electric zaps can help rewire the brains of Tourette syndrome patients, effectively reducing their uncontrollable vocal and motor tics, a new study shows.
President Donald Trump is in excellent physical health and also shows no signs of age-related cognitive decline, according to a detailed briefing Tuesday following his annual check-up.
States that expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) had fewer hospital closures, especially in rural areas, a new study finds.
