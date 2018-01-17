Texas Tech formalizes agreement with South Plains College

Provided by Texas Tech

Texas Tech University and South Plains College signed an institution-to-institution memorandum of understanding (MOU) today (Jan. 17) to enable the success of community college transfer students.

The purpose of the MOU is to foster engagement of pre-transfer students in communications with Texas Tech and provide a transfer pathway from South Plains College to Texas Tech for completion of a baccalaureate degree.

"Texas Tech University community college partnerships help provide access and opportunity for transfer students," said Lawrence Schovanec, Texas Tech president. "Our relationship with South Plains College is especially important by virtue of its proximity to our campus and the number of their students who transfer to Texas Tech. We're very pleased that this MOU will strengthen our partnership with South Plains College."

Texas Tech and South Plains College are dedicated to providing greater educational opportunities and services for students transferring between the two institutions, including a commitment to:

Increase awareness of educational and student support opportunities available.

Encourage currently enrolled transfer students to complete their associate's degree.

Provide pre-Texas Tech academic advising to increase degree applicability of transfer credits.

Provide a more seamless transfer experience to Texas Tech.

"The agreement with South Plains College is designed to allow students a pathway to Texas Tech," said Melanie Hart, Texas Tech vice provost for eLearning & Academic Partnerships. "Clay Taylor, director of Academic Partnerships for eLearning & Academic Partnerships, will continue to work with departments at both South Plains College and Texas Tech to develop additional pathways.

"The overall goal is to provide students a map for ‘Destination Raiderland.' Agreements such as these ensure students can complete degrees at a lower cost and in a timely manner. In addition to this agreement, the two institutions are working on other agreements that will provide unique opportunities for students from South Plains College to transfer to Texas Tech."