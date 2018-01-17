Lubbock police searching for vehicle burglary suspect

Lubbock police are searching for a suspect in a vehicle burglary that happened back on Dec. 28 in the 1600 block of 70th Place.

Police say the burglary happened just before 2:30 p.m.

The suspect in the video can be seen walking up to the vehicle, entering it, then rummaging through it before running away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

