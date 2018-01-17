Governor Greg Abbott extends disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by Hurricane Harvey

Provided by Office of Texas Governor

Governor Greg Abbott today extended the State Disaster Declaration for Texas counties affected by Hurricane Harvey. All Texas counties declared disaster areas will continue to be eligible for assistance as they recover and rebuild after the storm. There are currently 60 counties included in the state disaster declaration.

"While it has been months since Harvey hit Texas, the catastrophic damage left by the storm continues to affect communities across the state," said Governor Abbott. "As long as Texas families are fighting to recover, they can rest assured that the State of Texas is fighting with them."

State Disaster Declarations must be renewed every 30 days for assistance to remain available. Governor Abbott will continue to renew them as they are needed throughout the recovery process.

Counties currently declared disaster areas include: Angelina, Aransas, Atascosa, Austin, Bastrop, Bee, Bexar, Brazoria, Brazos, Burleson, Caidwell, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Colorado, Comal, DeWitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzales, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kerr, Kleberg, Lavaca, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Live Oak, Madison, Matagorda, Milam, Montgomery, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Polk, Refugio, Sabine, San Patricio, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Trinity, Tyler, Victoria, Walker, Wailer, Washington, Wharton , Willacy, and Wilson.