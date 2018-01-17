Jose Ybarra domestic assault trial in progress at Lubbock County Courthouse

A domestic assault trial is in progress at the Lubbock County Courthouse.

Police arrested 32-year-old Jose Ybarra in July of 2017, after he allegedly hit a woman. Ybarra was convicted of the same offense in September of 2016.

Ybarra has been changed with domestic assault, aggravated assault, retaliation, evading arrest, resisting arrest and public intoxication.

The trial began Wednesday morning.

