Car plows through fences, into house at 82nd & Abbeville - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Car plows through fences, into house at 82nd & Abbeville

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock Fire Rescue is cleaning up after a car wound up in a house along 82nd Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Two cars were involved in a wreck near 82nd at Slide Road at around 4:15 p.m.

One of the cars, a silver Mercedes, went through a fence and into a house along Abbeville Avenue.

The second car, a maroon PT Cruiser, pulled into a business parking lot near the home, so 82nd Street did not have to be closed.

There were no reports of any injuries.

