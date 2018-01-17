Levelland honored as Battle of the Bands Champion

After winning the Battle of the Bands back in December, the Levelland Band was honored Wednesday at a ceremony at the school.

The band received the giant championship trophy from KCBD Sports Director Pete Christy and the $3,000 Grand Prize.

40 area high school bands competed in the Battle of the Bands and after 10 weeks of voting, Levelland won the contest.

In the finals, Levelland picked up 46 percent of the vote at kcbd.com to win the contest by over 30,000 votes. Floydada was 2nd with 22 percent. Lubbock Cooper was 3rd with 21 percent and Tahoka 4th with 11 percent.

Representatives from the Battle of the Bands sponsors, Sonic & South Plains College, were on hand at Wednesday's ceremony to congratulate the Levelland band for outlasting the competition to win the contest.

Levelland Band Director Will Burks was thrilled to see his band win the title and celebrate with the student body at Wednesday's ceremony.

"It's just been such a fun ride to do this. To involve our whole community, our whole student body, band parents, administration, everybody. To come out on top was pretty cool."

The Levelland band gets the crowd going at football games, so Junior Marisol Bustos was overwhelmed to see the community step up and show such amazing support.

"It was a really lovely experience. Seeing how we support all of our community always, that they would show that love back to us. It was nice and uplifting."

Mr. Burks says they will hold the $3,000 and use it at the right time.

"We have talked about it just briefly. We are going to sock it into our activity account and wait for the right need to present itself. We don't want to spend the money and wish we had saved it for something else. We are going to think it over really well."

In this the 13th year of these yearly contests, over $58,500 have been given out to area high schools.

In September it's back to the School Spirit Showdown. Thanks to Sonic and South Plains College and all of our area high school bands.

Congrats to Levelland on winning the Battle of the Bands.

