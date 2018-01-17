LPD asking for public help in Kmydron Jordan homicide investigation

Provided by Lubbock Police Department

Lubbock Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in the homicide investigation surrounding the death of 25-year-old Kmydron Jordan.

Lubbock Police Officers were called to 84th and Avenue N, just before 9:45 a.m., Saturday, January 13th, to assist the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, Jordan’s body was located inside the vehicle. Through information gathered at the scene, officers determined the incident originated inside Lubbock City limits.

Detectives with the Persons Crime Division are asking for the public’s help with this case. At this time a $5,000 reward is being offered for any tips that lead to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

The public is asked to call Crime Line at 741-1000 to report those tips.

An investigation is ongoing.