Lubbock City Council in Austin ahead of ERCOT power deal

AUSTIN, TX (KCBD) -

The Lubbock City Council is in Austin to meet with the state's Public Utility Commission.

The city is applying to move a portion of LP&L's system to the ERCOT power grid, which supplies 90 percent of power to the state.

if approved, the city will also look to deregulate the city's power, opening up LP&L to retail competition.

