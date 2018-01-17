Paducah ISD cancels Thursday, Friday classes due to flu - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Paducah ISD cancels Thursday, Friday classes due to flu

Source: Facebook Source: Facebook
PADUCAH, TX (KCBD) -

Paducah ISD has canceled classes for Thursday and Friday, Jan. 18 and 19 due to the high percentage of students and staff out sick with the flu.

They plan to resume classes on Monday, Jan. 22 after Germ Blast does a full scape wipedown and spraying of the school.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly