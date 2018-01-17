Red Raiders woes in Austin continue as they fall to Texas 67-58

Researchers said signs of CTE is evident early after head impact, even in the absence of signs of concussion.
The 8th-ranked Red Raiders were looking for their first win in Austin since 1996 on Wednesday night; however, Texas beat them 67-58 for the 22nd straight win over Texas Tech in Austin.
The Lady Raiders finally earned their first Big 12 win of the season as they knocked off Kansas 68-56 in Lawrence.
After winning the Battle of the Bands back in December, the Levelland Band was honored Wednesday at a ceremony at the school.
Former NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he hit a tree while driving in North Carolina. He had just helped someone who slid off the road.
