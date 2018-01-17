Red Raiders woes in Austin continue as they fall to Texas 67-58 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Red Raiders woes in Austin continue as they fall to Texas 67-58

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
AUSTIN, TX (KCBD) -

The 8th-ranked Red Raiders were looking for their first win in Austin since 1996 on Wednesday night; however,  Texas beat them 67-58 for the 22nd straight win over Texas Tech in Austin.

Texas Tech trailed by 5 at the half 29-24. The Longhorns opened up an 11-point lead in the 2nd half, but the Red Raiders chipped away, cutting it to 4 with 7:10 to play. They couldn't get any closer.

Former Coronado Mustang Jarrett Culver led the Red Raiders with 16. Brandone Francis added 13.

Tech shot 7 for 27 from three-point shooting.

The Red Raiders fall to 15-3 on the season and 4-2 in the Big 12.

Texas Tech is back on the road Saturday visiting Iowa State at 1 p.m.

