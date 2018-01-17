Lady Raiders snap 17-game road losing streak with 68-56 win over Kansas

The Lady Raiders finally earned their first Big 12 win of the season as they knocked off Kansas 68-56 in Lawrence.

The win snapped a 17 game road losing streak for the Lady Raiders. Their last win on the road was in February of 2016. That victory also came at Kansas.

This is the first win for Interim Head Coach Shimmy Gray-Miller.

The Lady Raiders scored the first 8 points of the game and led Kansas 26-13 at the half. They opened up a 20 point lead in the 2nd half and held off a Lady Jayhawks rally in the 4th.

Jada Terry led the way with 16 and Erin DeGrate added 12.

Kansas struggled going 3 for 18 from three-point shooting.

The Lady Raiders move to 7-11 overall and 1-6 in the Big 12. It was Tech’s first win since December 21st when they beat Incarnate Word at home.

Texas Tech now comes home to host Texas 3pm Saturday at the USA.

