Warmer temps after chilly start on Thursday

We will continue the warming trend on Thursday as highs climb to the mid 50s.

A combination of southwest winds at 10-15 mph and plenty of sunshine will support warmer afternoon temperatures.

The trend will continue on Friday as highs move to the mid 60s with the same combination of winds and sun. Although, winds will be stronger on Thursday with speeds of 15-25 mph in the afternoon.

A big storm system will move our way over the weekend with strong winds and temps from the 70s on Saturday to the 50s on Sunday. Wind speeds may hit 50 mph on Sunday as the latest cold front move east across the south plains.

Ahead of the front, highs from 70-75 mph on Saturday with elevated fire danger and dry conditions.

Sunday, slim rain chances and some dust potential.

DOWNLOAD our weather apps for iPhone and Android

WATCH LIVE: Catch the latest update from our First Alert Weather Team

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.