Man accused of pistol-whipping woman, killing man indicted on charges of murder

A man accused of killing 38-year-old Landon Terry has been indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury on charges of murder and is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

According to the police report, an officer responded to the Lubbock home in the 6000 block of 88th Street in response to a 911 hangup call that came in just after 8 a.m. on Dec. 22.

While in route, the officer said he received an update that shots had been fired and the victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The woman who called 911 let the officer inside where she told him 38-year-old Casey Austin Owens shot 38-year-old Landon Terry and then took off.

The officer reported finding Terry on the floor "moaning and struggling for breath."

The officer said he began talking to Terry, who said he could not breathe and could not answer questions. Terry reportedly had a gunshot wound to his chest, left leg, right bicep and another on the right side of his chest.

Terry was rushed to University Medical Center where he later died.

The woman told police Owens was an ex-boyfriend who used to live at that home with her.

According to the police report, "Owens had entered the listed residence without authorization and had hidden, waiting for her to return to the residence before threatening her and shooting Terry."

The woman said she was currently dating Terry and Owens hit her in the head with a gun before firing those deadly shots.

Later that afternoon, the Lubbock Police Department issued a warrant for Owens' arrest. Less than 24 hours later, Owens turned himself in.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

KCBD NewsChannel 11 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

KCBD NewsChannel 11 Weather App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android